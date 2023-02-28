Previous
Grey evening, grey mood. by jenbo
233 / 365

Grey evening, grey mood.

Taken on my phone. Sadly looks like my camera problems are terminal. Not sure what steps to take next?
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Jenny

Phil Howcroft ace
terminal, oh dear , you need a proper camera Jenny , depends on your budget I suppose , you could go second hand , better quality for your money
March 4th, 2023  
Jenny
@phil_howcroft suggestions gratefully received!
March 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@jenbo I am a "Sony Fan" Jenny , they take great photos , depends what your requirement s are
March 4th, 2023  
