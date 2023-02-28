Sign up
233 / 365
Grey evening, grey mood.
Taken on my phone. Sadly looks like my camera problems are terminal. Not sure what steps to take next?
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
sunset
grey
tide
Phil Howcroft
ace
terminal, oh dear , you need a proper camera Jenny , depends on your budget I suppose , you could go second hand , better quality for your money
March 4th, 2023
Jenny
@phil_howcroft
suggestions gratefully received!
March 4th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@jenbo
I am a "Sony Fan" Jenny , they take great photos , depends what your requirement s are
March 4th, 2023
