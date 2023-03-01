Sign up
235 / 365
'Kiss me quick'
Bit of fun on the Pier.
The Photo Peep Board is still popular at the British seaside. Reminds me of the saucy postcards of yesteryear.
(My granddaughter found it funny)
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
236
photos
11
followers
14
following
64% complete
View this month »
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S9050
Taken
24th February 2023 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pier
,
seaside
,
saucy
,
photoboards
