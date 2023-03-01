Previous
'Kiss me quick' by jenbo
235 / 365

'Kiss me quick'

Bit of fun on the Pier.
The Photo Peep Board is still popular at the British seaside. Reminds me of the saucy postcards of yesteryear.
(My granddaughter found it funny)
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Jenny

@jenbo
