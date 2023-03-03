Sign up
237 / 365
Weston donkeys
No British seaside town would be complete without it's donkeys. Meet Dandy and Jet. Having a quick lunchbreak before going back on duty!
Fill in shot
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
239
photos
11
followers
14
following
Views
6
365
SM-A217F
10th June 2021 3:24pm
beach
,
seaside
,
rides
,
donkeys
,
sands
