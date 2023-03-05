Sign up
234 / 365
The Bug Hotel
Walk in one of our local parks. A very established Bug Hotel.
Taken on my android phone. No camera at present.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
234
photos
11
followers
14
following
64% complete
View this month »
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
4
365
SM-A217F
5th March 2023 1:57pm
phone
,
park
,
hotel
,
wood
,
bugs
,
android
