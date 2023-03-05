Previous
The Bug Hotel by jenbo
234 / 365

The Bug Hotel

Walk in one of our local parks. A very established Bug Hotel.
Taken on my android phone. No camera at present.
5th March 2023

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
