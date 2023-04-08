Previous
Mr Hartill's bicycle shop by jenbo
Mr Hartill's bicycle shop

A wonderful old bicycle shop (Hartill's Bicycles) in the Black Country Museum.

The proprietor, I'll call him Mr. Hartill, was only too happy to inform us of the history of this shop which was moved brick by brick with all the contents from the original shop in a nearby town.
