271 / 365
Mr Hartill's bicycle shop
A wonderful old bicycle shop (Hartill's Bicycles) in the Black Country Museum.
The proprietor, I'll call him Mr. Hartill, was only too happy to inform us of the history of this shop which was moved brick by brick with all the contents from the original shop in a nearby town.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
Tags
vintage
shop
bicycle
proprietor
