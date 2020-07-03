Previous
Next
Bubbles by jendazzy
131 / 365

Bubbles

Just washing dishes and found joy ❤️
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Jen

@jendazzy
I'm Jen, love being creative, love images, enjoy the beautiful story, emotion, colour and meaning they capture in time. Learning the art of photography one...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
nice job ... I think it's hard to capture bubbles like this
July 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise