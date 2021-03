My studio ready for Open Studios Sunshine Coast 2021

My studio was open to the public this weekend with 80 or more people coming in to have a look and chat - which was somewhat of a surprise considering the inclement weather. It got pretty busy at times, but I took this pic before I opened. I'll also be open 10-4 for Wed, Thurs and Fri this week - but imagine the week days will be a lot quieter.