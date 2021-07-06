Previous
Queensland Art Gallery by jeneurell
Photo 1441

Queensland Art Gallery

I went to GOMA with a busload of my art friends, but couldn't resist a quick visit to the Queensland Art Gallery as well and it's lovely pools and reflections.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Margo ace
I always enjoy watching these fountains
July 19th, 2021  
