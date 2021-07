Ploughed fields - Flaxton

When we moved to Mapleton about 6 years ago this field at nearby Flaxton was a macadamia farm with big trees and an empty house on it. A year or so ago it was sold, the trees removed (house is still there) and it was ploughed and everyone has been wondering ever since just what it was going to be used for. Well, it has been ploughed again and we are still wondering.