Tree lopper

The wattle tree in our front yard had died so a tree lopper came this morning to fell it. We though it probably had termites, fungus or a disease, but he said it had none of these and had just died of old age. It is a Black Wattle and apparently they only live for 30 years and our place is about 40 years old. The Black Wattle is a colonising species which grows from seeds carried by birds and provides a canopy for other plants to flourish under.