Photo 1533
Mapleton
All was quite at the coffee shop this afternoon.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
1
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of thid beautiful coffee shop. Love the open atmosphere and lush scenery.
February 3rd, 2022
