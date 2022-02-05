Sign up
Photo 1535
Cooling off at Wappa Falls
It was hot through the week but cooled down a bit today and a few people made their way to the base of the falls for a swim. Someone was drowned there recently - the current must be pretty swift.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Tags
falls
,
water
,
landscape
,
yandina
,
wappa
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scenery. I can imagine that thete is quite a current fleing down there.
February 5th, 2022
