Previous
Next
Cooling off at Wappa Falls by jeneurell
Photo 1535

Cooling off at Wappa Falls

It was hot through the week but cooled down a bit today and a few people made their way to the base of the falls for a swim. Someone was drowned there recently - the current must be pretty swift.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
420% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scenery. I can imagine that thete is quite a current fleing down there.
February 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise