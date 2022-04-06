Previous
Protea? by jeneurell
Photo 1579

Protea?

I think it is a Protea. I'll just call it Julie's flower as it was blooming this morning when we walked past her house.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Jennifer Eurell

Photo Details

Diana ace
Not only a Protea but a King Protea. Wonderful capture of our national flower, the light is beautiful too.
April 6th, 2022  
Jennifer Eurell ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana. I did suspect that it was South African in origin. Most of the South African flowers grow well in Australia. The Proteas are very much loved here and florists often sneak them into bunches of native Australian flowers - even though we known they aren't. Gorgeous flower.
April 6th, 2022  
