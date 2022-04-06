Sign up
Photo 1579
Protea?
I think it is a Protea. I'll just call it Julie's flower as it was blooming this morning when we walked past her house.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
2
1
Jennifer Eurell
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
Tags
flower
,
photoshop
,
protea
,
mapleton
Diana
ace
Not only a Protea but a King Protea. Wonderful capture of our national flower, the light is beautiful too.
April 6th, 2022
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana. I did suspect that it was South African in origin. Most of the South African flowers grow well in Australia. The Proteas are very much loved here and florists often sneak them into bunches of native Australian flowers - even though we known they aren't. Gorgeous flower.
April 6th, 2022
