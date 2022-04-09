Sign up
Photo 1581
The cuttings
My husband John has some cuttings of basil and rosemary that he hopes to strike. At the moment the basil is doing better than the rosemary. It is a very dull day so I took this rather odd shot.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
coolpixp900
