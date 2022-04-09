Previous
Next
The cuttings by jeneurell
Photo 1581

The cuttings

My husband John has some cuttings of basil and rosemary that he hopes to strike. At the moment the basil is doing better than the rosemary. It is a very dull day so I took this rather odd shot.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
433% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise