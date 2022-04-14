Sign up
Photo 1583
Mapleton modular home
It is hard to believe that this house wasn't there yesterday morning, but is now in place. I'm waiting to see what it looks like when finished.
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow. That's impressive!
April 14th, 2022
