Photo 1595
More of the Mary Cairncross fungi
Mary Cairncross is a scenic reserve at Maleny. It is scenic because of the view across the road to the Glass House Mountains. However, there are also tracks through the rainforest, and that is where the fungi is at the moment.
1st May 2022
Tags
fungi
,
nikonp900
,
marycairncross
Diana
ace
What a fabulous find and shot, such wonderful textures and shapes. They almost look like beautiful shells.
May 2nd, 2022
