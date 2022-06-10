Previous
The crystal bear by jeneurell
Photo 1605

The crystal bear

For this weeks Capture 52 theme of glass for week 23. I couldn't resist putting the bear in. He was made by a friend of mine and the crystal jug was my mothers. I love them both.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
