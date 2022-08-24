Previous
Next
I think it is finished by jeneurell
Photo 1620

I think it is finished

My final project for the embroidery on photographs is finished. The course was through Domestika, and was a very enjoyable work at your own speed course.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
444% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise