Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1620
I think it is finished
My final project for the embroidery on photographs is finished. The course was through Domestika, and was a very enjoyable work at your own speed course.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
1728
photos
31
followers
52
following
444% complete
View this month »
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
Latest from all albums
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
105
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
realme 5 Pro
Taken
24th August 2022 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stitching
,
phonephoto
,
photoembroidery
,
domestika
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close