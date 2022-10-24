Previous
Gordons Bay boat racks by jeneurell
Photo 1629

Gordons Bay boat racks

I remember these boat racks from my childhood. My grandfathers house backed on to this beach. It was a big surprise to find out that 70 years later they are still there - no doubt rebuilt many times.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Jennifer Eurell

Diana ace
That's rather amazing, I have never seen anything like this before.
November 28th, 2022  
