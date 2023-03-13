Previous
Bug on the wire by jeneurell
Photo 1644

Bug on the wire

I was looking out the kitchen window this morning and spotted this insect on the verandah railing. I really thought it would have been gone by the time I got the camera out and set it up - but it hadn't.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Jennifer Eurell

