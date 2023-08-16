Previous
John admiring Beatrice Prost's work at her exhibition Oceanic Apnea at the Cooroy Butter Factory. The two works on the back wall are paintings, but the cube in the foreground consists of panels of aluminium that underwater photographs have been printed on, and then carved into with a Dremel. I have exhibited with Beatrice and absolutely love her work so we headed to Cooroy after lunch, went to the gallery and then for coffee and Black Forest Cake at the German Bakery. All in all a pleasant afternoon.
