Previous
Photo 1715
Yellow flower
It might be a Calendula. John likes to grow them in with the vegetables to attract pollinators. I was very naughty and picked this one and took it into the front garden to take advantage of the afternoon light behind the hedge to get some bokeh.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
2
1
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
1878
photos
46
followers
61
following
469% complete
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1712
160
1713
161
1714
162
1715
163
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
flower
,
bokeh
,
canon5d
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful bokeh.
September 30th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous bokeh behind your yellow flower.
September 30th, 2023
