Road works by jeneurell
Photo 1718

Road works

I'm first in the line for the road works on the Maleny to Mapleton road. The traffic controller had made himself comfortable with a small tent that attached to his car. It is not raining yet, but it looks like it might.
3rd October 2023

Jennifer Eurell

