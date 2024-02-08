Previous
New dressing gown by jeneurell
Photo 1756

New dressing gown

No - I didn't buy two. Just couldn't resist taking a photograph of my new dressing gown reflected in the wardrobe mirror. I had my old one (more or less the same) for 5-8 years and last week it just disintegrated!
8th February 2024

Jennifer Eurell

Photo Details

