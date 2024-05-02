Previous
Days ending by jeneurell
Photo 1770

Days ending

Catching the sunset at Shoal Bay in Port Stephens, NSW. Our caravan club ran a photographic prize and I was pretty happy when this shot won the 'Tolly' (named after the man who started the competition).
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Jennifer Eurell

