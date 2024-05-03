Previous
The log by jeneurell
Photo 1771

The log

There must be so many different ecosystems residing in that decaying log. Taken on one of the walks on the tableland at Wollombombi Falls, NSW.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Jennifer Eurell
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
What a great Point of View. Great shot.
June 7th, 2024  
