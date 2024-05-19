Previous
Early morn on the the Tumut River by jeneurell
Photo 1776

Early morn on the the Tumut River

The owners of the bikes were camped in a small two man tent next tot he bikes. Something not to be envied on a cold morning!
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Diana ace
Beautiful early morning misty scene, lovely composition and capture.
June 7th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great shot.
June 7th, 2024  
