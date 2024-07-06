Sign up
Previous
Photo 1781
Flower in wine glass
A neighbour gave me some flowers for my birthday. They have passed their prime now - but couldn't resist taking a few photos of them.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
1
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
flower
,
stilllife
,
canond5
