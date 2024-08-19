Previous
Butcher bird by jeneurell
Photo 1787

Butcher bird

I just spotted a young butcher bird enjoying the afternoon sun in a neighbours gum tree.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light.
August 19th, 2024  
Annie D ace
we get grey butcher birds visiting our garden and I love them - I love all the calls they make
August 19th, 2024  
