Previous
Next
Healing by jeneurell
Photo 1788

Healing

We celebrated Fathers Day at our place yesterday - no children as one was sailing in Fiji, the second was organising some sort of car procession in Alice Springs, and the third was taking part in an attempt on the world record for didgeridoo players in Brisbane! My husband John's god daughter Trish and her mother Pat came up with a pile of food. I took the photo because both John and Pat are in recovery mode - John with two fractured vertebrae, and Pat after her shoulder reconstruction. Both are doing well.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
490% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise