Healing

We celebrated Fathers Day at our place yesterday - no children as one was sailing in Fiji, the second was organising some sort of car procession in Alice Springs, and the third was taking part in an attempt on the world record for didgeridoo players in Brisbane! My husband John's god daughter Trish and her mother Pat came up with a pile of food. I took the photo because both John and Pat are in recovery mode - John with two fractured vertebrae, and Pat after her shoulder reconstruction. Both are doing well.