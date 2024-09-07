Previous
Fallen flowers by jeneurell
Photo 1792

Fallen flowers

I've no idea what the tree is, but there are many up my way and they are all in flower and looking spectacular. It looks like autumn leaves, but they are all flowers.

Nifty Fifty SOOC challenge
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
490% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Lovely carpet and light
September 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise