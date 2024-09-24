Previous
The boardwalk by jeneurell
Photo 1806

The boardwalk

It is always nice to have a boardwalk to keep you feet out of the mud. The Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve is a patch of rainforest near Maleny, but today it was very dry which also meant there were no leeches!

24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Jennifer Eurell

Barb ace
Attractive photo! No leeches is good! Ewww! Lol
September 24th, 2024  
