Photo 1806
The boardwalk
It is always nice to have a boardwalk to keep you feet out of the mud. The Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve is a patch of rainforest near Maleny, but today it was very dry which also meant there were no leeches!
Nifty 50 SOOC challenge
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
1
1
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
maleny
,
canon5d
,
marycairncross
,
nf-sooc-2024
Barb
ace
Attractive photo! No leeches is good! Ewww! Lol
September 24th, 2024
