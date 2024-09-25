Previous
Corner of the garden by jeneurell
Photo 1807

Corner of the garden

Actually, I cheated and moved the pot from the front verandah to get some bokeh out in the front garden with the setting sun. f 1.2

Nifty 50 SOOC challenge
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
495% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise