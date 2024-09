Recovering

My husband John is recovering from two fractured vertebrae. So far, so good and he is pleased to no longer have to wear a rigid back brace. This morning he was fixing a problem with the filters under sink so has opted for the more comfortable support (and I've no idea what it is called). He goes for a walk around the garden each morning for exercise and is very happy to he is going to the Men's Shed for a lunch today. f 1.2



Nifty 50 SOOC challenge