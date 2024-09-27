Previous
Home sweet home by jeneurell
Photo 1809

Home sweet home

Just thought I'd see what my house looked like in black and white. I probably could have done with a wider lens (or bigger front yard) than the 50mm but it got most of it in. I did use an in camera red filter. f 9 100 iso.

Nifty 50 SOOC challenge
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
495% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise