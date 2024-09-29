Sign up
Previous
Photo 1811
Fishtales
Our local fish and chip shop. I don't know how long the mural has been there, but this is the first time I've noticed it.
Nifty 50 SOOC challenge
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
2
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
1999
photos
43
followers
61
following
496% complete
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1806
187
1807
1808
188
1809
1810
1811
Tags
blackandwhite
,
mapleton
,
niftyfifty
,
canon5d
Diana
ace
What a great mural for a fish shop, well spotted and captured.
September 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good one
September 29th, 2024
