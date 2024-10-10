Previous
Looking for red by jeneurell
Looking for red

I rather like how my Nikon Coolpixp900 can select a colour in a scene. Easily.
Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and choice of SC.
October 10th, 2024  
