Photo 1820
Art of Flow
I've been doing a small painting course with Gabbi Kitchener from Art of Flow. As part of it we painted on tissue paper to use as collage. I rather liked the look of my tissue paper drying on the clothes airer.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
art
phonephoto
Anne
Those look interesting, I wonder what the finished piece will be like?
October 16th, 2024
