Previous
Art of Flow by jeneurell
Photo 1820

Art of Flow

I've been doing a small painting course with Gabbi Kitchener from Art of Flow. As part of it we painted on tissue paper to use as collage. I rather liked the look of my tissue paper drying on the clothes airer.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
Those look interesting, I wonder what the finished piece will be like?
October 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise