Mudjimba Beach by jeneurell
Photo 1821

Mudjimba Beach

It was a bit breezy on Mudjimba Beach today - so not many in the water, but the lifeguards were still there in just in case.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and beach scene.
October 18th, 2024  
