Cyanotype and ICM blend by jeneurell
Cyanotype and ICM blend

I've been doing cyanotypes for about 10 years. I saw a course advertised today combining scanned cyanotypes and ICM (intentional camera movement) which was out of my budget, so decided to have a go at doing one anyway. Nice process.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful image and effect.
November 27th, 2024  
