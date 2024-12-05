Sign up
Photo 1835
Pop-of-colour-Jenny
One of me taken at my art groups 'Pop of Colour' exhibition.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
art
,
jenny
,
exhibition
,
phonephoto
,
maleny
,
macg
Diana
ace
Beautiful portrait and lovely to see you and your art.
December 5th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
Lovely portrait
December 5th, 2024
