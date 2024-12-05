Previous
Pop-of-colour-Jenny by jeneurell
Pop-of-colour-Jenny

One of me taken at my art groups 'Pop of Colour' exhibition.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Beautiful portrait and lovely to see you and your art.
December 5th, 2024  
Lovely portrait
December 5th, 2024  
