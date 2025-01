Portrait of Mary

One of the portraits I took at the portrait workshop at the Cooroy Butter Factory Gallery. Twelve photographers were asked to take a portrait of each other for an exhibition in Feb/March - no make up, no jewellery - although it looks like arms and fingers were exempt! I rather liked the idea so volunteered. This one won't be in the exhibition as all the exhibition ones will be portrait format. I'm looking forward to seeing them blown up and on the wall.