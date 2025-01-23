Sign up
Photo 1844
Xmas goodbyes
My little Christmas bear has been watching our Christmas celebrations from his basket. I think it is time to put him away until next Christmas.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
2
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2036
photos
45
followers
65
following
505% complete
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1840
1841
190
1842
191
1843
192
1844
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
mapleton
,
canon5d
Boxplayer
ace
Aah I hate Christmas goodbyes, very sad
January 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this cutie, almost a pity to put him away.
January 23rd, 2025
