Bee on Coleus flower by jeneurell
Photo 1847

Bee on Coleus flower

I've been chasing things around the yard with a small 28-300 mm Tamron lens. It is not a lens I've had a lot of luck with (although it did take the flower photo I put on yesterday) - so I'm persevering.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Jennifer Eurell

