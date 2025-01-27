Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1847
Bee on Coleus flower
I've been chasing things around the yard with a small 28-300 mm Tamron lens. It is not a lens I've had a lot of luck with (although it did take the flower photo I put on yesterday) - so I'm persevering.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2039
photos
45
followers
65
following
506% complete
View this month »
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
Latest from all albums
1842
191
1843
192
1844
1845
1846
1847
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
closeup
,
canon5d
,
tamron28-300
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close