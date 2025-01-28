Previous
Looking for bokeh by jeneurell
Photo 1848

Looking for bokeh

Still perservering with the Tamron 28-300 mm lens. I was hoping for some coloured bokeh in the background, but in this strange little shot I only got black and white.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Wylie ace
intense bokeh!
January 28th, 2025  
