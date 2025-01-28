Sign up
Previous
Photo 1848
Looking for bokeh
Still perservering with the Tamron 28-300 mm lens. I was hoping for some coloured bokeh in the background, but in this strange little shot I only got black and white.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
1
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2041
photos
45
followers
65
following
506% complete
View this month »
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
1848
Latest from all albums
1843
192
1844
1845
1846
1847
193
1848
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bokeh
,
canon5d
,
tamron28-300
Wylie
ace
intense bokeh!
January 28th, 2025
