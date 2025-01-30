Previous
First fuschia for the year by jeneurell
First fuschia for the year

I'd say the fuschia is battling - but it has produced one flower. I do love the dreamy bokeh that my 24-70 mm lens can produce when set on 70 mm.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Ann H. LeFevre
How lovely- beautiful dof and bokeh!
January 30th, 2025  
