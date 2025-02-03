Sign up
Previous
Photo 1853
The view
The view from my friends Chris and Waynes property at Mapleton. It used to be better but the trees have all grown so the view right down the valley is now partly obscured.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
24-70mm
,
mapleton
,
canon5d
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful view, I love the red flowers.
February 3rd, 2025
