Previous
The view by jeneurell
Photo 1853

The view

The view from my friends Chris and Waynes property at Mapleton. It used to be better but the trees have all grown so the view right down the valley is now partly obscured.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
507% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful view, I love the red flowers.
February 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact