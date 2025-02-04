Sign up
Previous
Photo 1854
Looking towards the creek
It is a lovely little statue on a friend's property - probably about a metre tall. It looks totally relaxed in it's environment and up high enough to be away from the creek when the water levels rise with heavy rain.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2055
photos
46
followers
65
following
507% complete
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
2
196
1852
197
1853
3
1854
4
Views
4
Album
365
Tags
16-35mm
,
montville
,
canon5d
