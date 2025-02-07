Previous
The brush turkey by jeneurell
Photo 1856

The brush turkey

The Men's Shed has a new mascot. One of the men made the brush turkey out of steel. There is a rumour that it might get some chicks as well.
Jennifer Eurell

