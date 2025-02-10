Sign up
Gaatha market
My son David demonstrating the didgeridoo at yesterday's Gaatha markets at Forest Glen. The Korean tourists were fascinated by the sound.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
music
,
phonephoto
Diana
ace
what an interesting capture.
February 10th, 2025
