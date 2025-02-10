Previous
Gaatha market by jeneurell
Gaatha market

My son David demonstrating the didgeridoo at yesterday's Gaatha markets at Forest Glen. The Korean tourists were fascinated by the sound.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Diana ace
what an interesting capture.
February 10th, 2025  
